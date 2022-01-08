Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Covington Hospital’s Magee testing site reopens after closing due to test kit shortage

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The staff at Covington County Hospital said a shortage of supplies last week forced them to temporarily close a drive-thru testing center in Magee.

The center reopened Friday.

“A lot of the larger cities in our state are experiencing these testing shortages more acutely than we are, so we are seeing these people drive from those larger areas to places like Covington County to get tested for COVID-19, which could lead us to bigger shortages as well,” said Clancy Sanford, marketing director for Covington County Hospital.

But for now, we’re still capable of getting those tests done.”

Also, the hospital’s Express Care Drive-Thru testing facility in Collins is continuing to see large numbers of people coming through.

More than 1,460 people have been tested at the Collins drive-thru since Monday, hospital staff said.

And right now, more than 39 percent of all people being tested at the hospital are positive for COVID-19.

Sanford said the hospital is also dealing with a shortage of monoclonal antibody treatments for those who have the virus.

“The federal government is allocating only a few hundred doses of that to the state and then, they have to divide it up among all the hospitals in the state, so it is very limited in our area,” Sanford said. “At this time, only people who are 65 and older, with preexisting conditions are eligible to receive the monoclonal antibody treatments because of the shortage we’re experiencing throughout the state.”

Covington County Hospital also has drive-thru testing sites in Sumrall and Taylorsville.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo, L to R: Kim S. Lodge and Keldrick J. Magee.
2 charged with rape, kidnapping in case of missing Bassfield toddler found in Sumrall
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly US 49 crash in Seminary
Ray was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a maroon hoodie and tennis shoes.
Silver Alert issued for 27-year-old Lamar County woman
According to HPD spokesman Ryan Moore, 18-year-old Frederick Allen, of Hattiesburg, was taken...
HPD: December double homicide suspect arrested
Tylan Kentrell Herring, 2
Investigation continues into case of missing Bassfield toddler found in Sumrall

Latest News

Collins coping with COVID
Collins coping with COVID
.
Pink Up: Petal teacher battles breast cancer while teaching
.
Deadline to register for Petal Teacher Job Fair Jan. 11th
.
One year after devastating fire, new Scotch Plywood Waynesboro facility is nearly complete