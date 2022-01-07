Teenager arrested in connection to Hub City double homicide investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department announced that a teenager was arrested Thursday in connection with the double homicide suspect arrest.

According to HPD spokesperson Ryan Moore, a 16-year-old female was charged with one count of hindering prosecution, in connection to the arrest of 18-year-old Frederick Allen, of Hattiesburg.

Allen was arrested after being wanted on two counts of first-degree murder for the December double homicide of Joseph Thames, 46, and his daughter, Nikita McCarthy, 29, in Hattiesburg on Dec. 16, 2021.

Moore says the teenager was booked into the Forrest County Juvenile Detention Center.

