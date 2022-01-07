Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Suspect pleads guilty to manslaughter in deadly Covington Co. shooting

Charles Chevalier
Charles Chevalier(Source: Covington County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The suspect charged in a shooting that left one man dead in Covington County in 2020 pleaded guilty to two charges Thursday.

Court documents show Charles Chevalier, also known as Biloxi Gee and Biloxi George, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Chevalier had previously been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 27-year-old Braxton Lott.

Investigators said Chevalier shot Lott at a home on Woodbridge Lane near Seminary in the early morning hours of June 24, 2020.

Lott was reportedly rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

Chevalier was arrested later that night in Simpson County.

A Covington County Circuit Court judge sentenced Chevalier to 20 years in Mississippi Department of Corrections custody, with 10 years to serve behind bars followed by five years of probation and another five years of “unsupervised supervision.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo, L to R: Kim S. Lodge and Keldrick J. Magee.
2 charged with rape, kidnapping in case of missing Bassfield toddler found in Sumrall
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly US 49 crash in Seminary
Ray was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a maroon hoodie and tennis shoes.
Silver Alert issued for 27-year-old Lamar County woman
According to HPD spokesman Ryan Moore, 18-year-old Frederick Allen, of Hattiesburg, was taken...
HPD: December double homicide suspect arrested
Tylan Kentrell Herring, 2
Investigation continues into case of missing Bassfield toddler found in Sumrall

Latest News

A vial filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests by syringes waiting to be loaded by...
Booster is key to defeating omicron, health officials say
27-year-old Dalton Hunter Lightsey was arrested by narcotics agents who attempted to make a...
Sandersville man arrested after high-speed pursuit, faces multiple charges
Gutierrez is being held without bond after being arrested on kidnapping and other charges in...
Rankin Co. traffic stop ends with man being arrested for kidnapping, child exploitation
Health dept. gives update amid omicron surge