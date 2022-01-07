Win Stuff
Silver Alert issued for 27-year-old Lamar County woman

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Lamar County woman.

According to MBI, 27-year-old Toniqua Waynette Ray, of Purvis, is described as a Black woman, standing at 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighing 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

MBI says Ray was last seen at 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Oak Street in Lamar County. She was wearing black jogging pants, a maroon hoodie and tennis shoes.

Ray was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a maroon hoodie and tennis shoes.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)

Ray is believed to be in a white 2017 Nissan Altima with Florida tag IS38AX, traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Ray suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information about Ray’s whereabouts, contact the Purvis Police Department at (601) 794-6512.

