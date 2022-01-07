Win Stuff
Sandersville man arrested after high-speed pursuit, faces multiple charges

27-year-old Dalton Hunter Lightsey was arrested by narcotics agents who attempted to make a traffic stop on Eastview Drive.
27-year-old Dalton Hunter Lightsey was arrested by narcotics agents who attempted to make a traffic stop on Eastview Drive.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An overnight high-speed pursuit in Jones County landed a Sandersville man in jail facing multiple charges.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 27-year-old Dalton Hunter Lightsey was arrested by narcotics agents who attempted to make a traffic stop on Eastview Drive.

Lightsey fled the attempted traffic stop and turned north onto U.S. Highway 11 going toward Sandersville. The pursuit, which reached speeds at times exceeding 100 mph, ended on Magnolia Road.

Lightsey is being charged with felony eluding, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, ex-con in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.

In addition, Lightsey is suspected to have thrown a bag of meth out of the vehicle during the pursuit. An overnight and daytime search in the area, however, did not find the suspected drugs.

Lightsey was also on parole for prior convictions on two meth charges and one heroin charge.

“After a week of drug arrests by JCSD narcotics agents and deputies, you would think the drug dealers would get the message,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

“We’ve ran the wheels off all week making illegal (substances) narcotics arrests,” said JCSD Narcotics Division Sergeant Jake Driskell. “The good news is that manufacturers are still making tires, so illegal narcotics dealers should keep that in mind.”

Lightsey is being held at the Joens County Adult Detention facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

