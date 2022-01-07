Win Stuff
Progress being made on construction of Columbia Sportsplex

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Preliminary dirt work is nearing completion for a new sportsplex in Columbia.

It’s being built on R.A. Johnson Drive.

This week, the City of Columbia secured $6 million in bonds to complete the facility. They’ll be paid off with money collected from a three percent sales tax on city hotels and restaurants.

The first phase of the project will feature several new baseball and softball fields.

“This bond will be paid for by the three percent tax as it’s collected, we’ll be paying that debt off and that’s going to give us the money to do the build-out of the baseball-softball complex and hopefully, spill over to other projects here at the sports facility,” said Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie. “We’re looking to put out our bids, hopefully by late March or early April, and hopefully begin shortly thereafter with the build-out of this facility.”

Among the residents excited about the project is Kyle Wilks. He’s president of Dean Griner Baseball in Columbia, which is affiliated with Dixie Youth Sports.

“I think it’s going to be great for the county, for the city. Our program has had a lot of success over the years, baseball and softball, it’s going to be good for the kids, I think our kids in Columbia deserve a nice park,” Wilks said.

Future work at the site will include the construction of soccer fields and a tennis complex.

McKenzie hopes the first baseball games will take place there in the Spring of 2023.

