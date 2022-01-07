Petal teen raising awareness by raising the bar

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s the first week of the year, and the weather has been all over the place in the Pine Belt.

Though cold, hot, rain or even snow, it wasn’t going to stop Petal resident Hezekiah Miller from attempting to break an ultramarathon record. This week, Miller ran a total of 131 miles; 50 miles Sunday, 50 miles Monday and 31 miles Tuesday.

“On Sunday, I started at 6 and I ended around 10,” Miller said.

In addition to trying to be the first teenager to ever run consecutive ultramarathons, Miller also ran to bring awareness to several issues that many people are struggling with nationwide.

“First one is depression and suicide awareness. The second is child and adult cancer, and the last one is autism awareness,” Miller said.

The 19-year-old also ran to help Petal High School senior, Caroline Sanchez. He wants to raise awareness about her medical condition.

“She has hypophosphatasia, so it’s a condition where you don’t have enough alkaline phosphatase, and without the alkaline phosphatase, your bones and your teeth and things like that, they do not grow properly,” Jessica Sanchez, mother of Caroline said.

“I just want people to know that there are, like, things out there that we don’t understand,” Miller said. “Like, just because I don’t understand her daughter’s condition, don’t mean that I can just be ‘Okay, that’s not my problem,’ like, I feel like if I can help, I can help.”

Sanchez says her daughter’s form of HPP has not been discovered yet, but the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota wants to do further research. A GoFundMe has been created to help the Sanchez family – since insurance will not pay for this.

“We’ll be there for a week,” Sanchez said. “We’ll be there from Sunday to Saturday, and each day is jampacked with doctors and tests and things like that.”

She says she’s grateful for Miller and hopes he gets into the Guinness World Records.

“I was praying for him and worried about him because of all the crazy weather we’ve had, and, so I’m wishing him the best on breaking that record,” Sanchez said.

Miller is now getting some well-deserved rest, but he hopes his runs inspire many to never give up.

“My main goal is just to show other people that you are not limited. You can do whatever you want to no matter what,” Miller said. “No matter how long it takes, how bad it hurts (or) how many times you’ve cried, and you can do it.”

Miller says he plans to start training again to try and break another ultramarathon record. This one involves running a 50k each day for 15 consecutive days.

If you would like to learn more about Caroline and her GoFundMe, click HERE.

