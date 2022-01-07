Win Stuff
MSDH: Daily COVID count dips slightly, slips to less than 6.800 cases

Mississippi has reported at least 6,500 new cases of COVID for each of the past three days,...
Mississippi has reported at least 6,500 new cases of COVID for each of the past three days, topping 7,000 in Thursday's daily report from the Mississippi State Department of Health.(Pixabay)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Friday that new COVID-19 cases slipped back beneath 7,000 in the daily tally.

MSDH said Thursday that 6,774 cases had been reported by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The state also said 16 COVID-related deaths were reported, including 11 deaths that occurred between Dec. 31 and Jan. 6.

Five other deaths were discovered through a review of death certificates between Aug. 17 and Dec. 28.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 586,547 and 10,527, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 63,763 COVID-19 cases and 1,065 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 5,051 cases, 97 deaths
  • Forrest: 15,539 cases, 265 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,756 cases, 66 deaths
  • Jones: 15,457 cases, 250 deaths
  • Lamar: 12,186 cases, 140 deaths
  • Marion: 4,889 cases, 117 deaths
  • Perry: 2,280 cases, 57 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,605 cases, 73 deaths.

MSDH also reported 513,156 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,526,592 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,458,177 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 4,686,972 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

