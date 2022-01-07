MSDH: Daily COVID count dips slightly, slips to less than 6.800 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Friday that new COVID-19 cases slipped back beneath 7,000 in the daily tally.

MSDH said Thursday that 6,774 cases had been reported by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The state also said 16 COVID-related deaths were reported, including 11 deaths that occurred between Dec. 31 and Jan. 6.

Five other deaths were discovered through a review of death certificates between Aug. 17 and Dec. 28.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 586,547 and 10,527, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 63,763 COVID-19 cases and 1,065 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 5,051 cases, 97 deaths

Forrest: 15,539 cases, 265 deaths

Jasper: 3,756 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 15,457 cases, 250 deaths

Lamar: 12,186 cases, 140 deaths

Marion: 4,889 cases, 117 deaths

Perry: 2,280 cases, 57 deaths

Wayne: 4,605 cases, 73 deaths.

MSDH also reported 513,156 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 3,526,592 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,458,177 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

To date, 4,686,972 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

