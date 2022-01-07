Win Stuff
Local high school students to be awarded ‘Academic Book Scholarships’ during MLK prayer breakfast

The 16th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Ecumenical and Interracial Prayer Breakfast will be held...
The 16th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Ecumenical and Interracial Prayer Breakfast will be held Monday, Jan. 17 beginning at 7:30 a.m. at The University of Southern Mississippi's Thad Cochran Center.(Coastwide Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Celebration Committee)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Deserving local high school students will be presented scholarships from a chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., during the 16th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Ecumenical and Interracial Prayer Breakfast at the University of Southern Mississippi.

The breakfast is scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 17 at the Thad Cochran Center on the Hattiesburg campus.

Admission is free, but seating will be limited and masks will be required, per COVID-19 protocol.

The fraternity’s Academic Book Scholarships will be awarded during the program to students from area high schools who plan to go to college next fall and have been recommended by their high school’s academic counselors.

The scholarship award is made in conjunction with Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity’s “Go To High School - Go To College” program. Established in 1922, this program concentrates on the importance of completing secondary and collegiate education for future success.

“I am so pleased that we are able to resume the prayer breakfast in-person, and grateful to our fraternity brother, Dr. Rankins, for being our keynote speaker,” USM Dean of Students Emeritus Eddie Holloway said. “We look forward to seeing all who can attend join us for a nourishing meal and a time of prayerful reflection, friendship, gratitude and goodwill that I hope will inspire the best in all of us for the new year.”

Presented by the Mu Gamma Lambda and Mu Xi chapters of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., the event will feature a keynote address by Mississippi Commissioner of Higher Education, Alfred Rankins Jr., as well as recognition of recipients of the fraternity’s Community Service, Community Impact, Humanitarian, Douglass T. Baker and Friend of Alpha Phi Alpha awards.

