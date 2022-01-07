Win Stuff
HPD: December double homicide suspect arrested

According to HPD spokesman Ryan Moore, 18-year-old Frederick Allen, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody in the 100 block of Apachie Street by police officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force around 2 p.m. Thursday.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man wanted in an ongoing double homicide investigation has been arrested.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, 18-year-old Frederick Allen was taken into custody in the 100 block of Apachie Street by police officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Moore says Allen was wanted on two active warrants for first-degree murder in the Dec. 16, 2021 shooting deaths of Joseph Lee Thames Jr., 46, and Nakieta Lashawn McCarty, 29.

The shooting took place around 5 a.m. near 6th Street and Rawls Avenue, according to HPD. Moore said the two victims were found in the roadway and were already dead when officers arrived on the scene.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem confirmed that Thames and McCarty were a father and his daughter.

Allen has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

