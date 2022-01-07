FCSO sergeant shares household gun safety tips

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 4 million children live with unlocked, loaded guns in the United States, according to healthychildren.org. Learning how to safely handle guns should be a top concern.

Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kenny Woodard explains safety tips that all gun owners should know.

“There’s four general safety rules. Always treat every weapon like it’s loaded. Keep your finger off the trigger until you’re on a target and ready to fire. The third would be to know your background and know what’s beyond it, so in case you do shoot, you won’t hurt anything beyond it. We always store these weapons unloaded, breach open with the safety on. That allows people not to get ammunition in them,” said Woodard.

The best place to store a gun is in a gun safe, but if you don’t have access to one, Woodward explains there are other options.

“If you’re not going to be able to store them in a safe and you’re worried about children, especially if you have small children, store them high in a closet. Store them high somewhere out of sight in a place they won’t be able to reach them,” said Woodward.

Separating ammunition from the gun can also ensure safety for those around.

“Store their weapons unloaded, keeping them in a safe and secure place, so if someone who doesn’t have a use for weapon finds it that way, there’s that much less of a chance of it being used to cause damage to someone or some property,” said Woodard.

Glenn Husted, an employee of Will’s Guns and Ammo in Hattiesburg, explains people need to know how each gun works because not all guns are the same.

“Gun safety needs to be approached with a layered look at what you’re dealing with. You need to think of everything from the educational steps in educating the people who live in the house: children, women (and) elderly; people that have access to these firearms,” said Husted.

Woodard says if anyone has questions on gun safety, they can call the FCSO office.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.