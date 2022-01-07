Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Collins Fire Dept. hiring new part-time firefighters

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Collins Fire Department wants to hire two new part-time firefighters.

Collins Fire Department Chief John Pope says two paid part-time positions are now open.

CFD is approved to have a total of five paid part-time firefighters.

It also has five full-time paid firefighters and about 20 volunteer firefighters.

“Requirements (are) personnel have to be 21 years of age, have to possess their state minimum standards certification as a career firefighter, of course, have a valid driver’s license and just be able to make themselves available, within reason, for a number of shifts that may be needed,” Pope said.

Pope hopes to have the new firefighters on staff with the next few weeks.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly US 49 crash in Seminary
Photo, L to R: Kim S. Lodge and Keldrick J. Magee.
2 charged with rape, kidnapping in case of missing Bassfield toddler found in Sumrall
Raishunda Day Shel Braza Smith
Missing Jasper Co. teen found in Laurel
According to reports, both vehicles left the roadway. One of the vehicles hit a signpost for...
2 cars involved in crash on I-59
Jackson Police Department
Officials ID teen shot, killed while sitting in vehicle at gas station

Latest News

The new Columbia Sportsplex is being built on R.A. Johnson Drive, near the Columbia High School...
Progress being made on construction of Columbia Sportsplex
.
Hattiesburg Eye Clinic to observe Glaucoma Awareness Month in January
Each surpise bag identifies at least two of the books which are sealed within, while the rest...
Waynesboro-Wayne County Library is hosting a book sale
Extra Table prepares for the second annual Farm to Fork Ride or Run fundraiser.
Extra Table prepares for 2nd annual ‘Farm to Fork Ride or Run’ on April 30