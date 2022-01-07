Collins Fire Dept. hiring new part-time firefighters

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Collins Fire Department wants to hire two new part-time firefighters.

Collins Fire Department Chief John Pope says two paid part-time positions are now open.

CFD is approved to have a total of five paid part-time firefighters.

It also has five full-time paid firefighters and about 20 volunteer firefighters.

“Requirements (are) personnel have to be 21 years of age, have to possess their state minimum standards certification as a career firefighter, of course, have a valid driver’s license and just be able to make themselves available, within reason, for a number of shifts that may be needed,” Pope said.

Pope hopes to have the new firefighters on staff with the next few weeks.

