Collins Fire Dept. hiring new part-time firefighters
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Collins Fire Department wants to hire two new part-time firefighters.
Collins Fire Department Chief John Pope says two paid part-time positions are now open.
CFD is approved to have a total of five paid part-time firefighters.
It also has five full-time paid firefighters and about 20 volunteer firefighters.
“Requirements (are) personnel have to be 21 years of age, have to possess their state minimum standards certification as a career firefighter, of course, have a valid driver’s license and just be able to make themselves available, within reason, for a number of shifts that may be needed,” Pope said.
Pope hopes to have the new firefighters on staff with the next few weeks.
