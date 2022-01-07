Win Stuff
3 arrests made in shooting death of 9-year-old boy in Starkville
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police have arrested three suspects allegedly involved in the shooting that killed a 9-year-old boy Wednesday night.

Investigators say suspects Barron “B-Man” Hubbard, Tabyron “Tayy Tayy” Fisher and Dellveon “Dez” Lindsey were arrested Thursday night for one count of murder and six counts of aggravated assault for each of them.

Starkville Police Chief Mark Ballard says the gunfire erupted at the corner of Hiwassee Drive and Carver Drive at around 8 p.m. when someone started shooting at a car.

“That vehicle was able to evade the suspects through the Peoples Street-Brookville Garden area, where additional gunfire took place,” Chief Ballard said during a press conference Thursday. “To be clear, both the [intended] victim and the suspects were in vehicles, rolling, traveling, shooting.”

Officers were later called to OCH Regional Medical Center at around 8:31 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. The Oktibbeha County coroner has identified him as 9-year-old Lasang Kemp Jr.

“What we believe is the same vehicle responsible for the first shooting rolled up and opened gunfire on the second vehicle, shooting and killing our young man,” Chief Ballard says.

SPD says Kemp was shot on Santa Anita Drive and died from his injuries at the hospital. Investigators say he was inside a car connected to the intended target of the shooting, a family member, near the Brookville Garden apartments.

“We do believe the individuals involved in last night’s tragic events were also involved, almost a year ago, in a double homicide where two opposite entities shot and killed each other,” he says. “We think that this is directly related to that.”

“Ridiculous arguments that resulted in the loss of a young man,” Chief Ballard says. “Who had nothing to do with it.”

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on any of the shootings should call Starkville Police (662-323-4131) or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers (1-800-530-7151).

