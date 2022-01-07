01/07 Ryan’s “Much Cooler” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt early birds!

The cooler air we’ve been eyeing all week long has arrived, and it’s not as cold as expected. Lows have still fallen into the 30s, but it had looked like we may see some upper 20s, so it is slightly warmer. That’ll still keep us on the cool side today and tomorrow morning, but we’ll warm quickly over the weekend. That’ll have us back into the mid 60s by Saturday, and into the mid 70s by Sunday ahead of our next front. This will bring a marginal risk of severe weather for Sunday afternoon, but it doesn’t look like anything to worry about at tis time. It will also bring another cool down by the start of next week, which will keep things much closer to the seasonal average than we’ve seen recently.

Expect a low near 36 this morning with a few clouds lingering, but they’ll be gone shortly after sunrise. This afternoon remains cool with a northerly breeze and a high near 52. We’ll lose another degree or so by Saturday morning, so expect another start in the mid 30s ahead of a sunny, warmer afternoon.

