WCSD students return to class on Friday

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Students in the Wayne County School District will be heading back to classes on Friday, but meanwhile, teachers and staff have been preparing for the second semester by studying Kagan Strategies.

The educator-oriented curriculum is designed to help develop and boost student interaction in the classroom.

Meanwhile, a topic that’s on most people’s minds is the recent spike in COVID cases throughout the county.

Superintendent Tommy Branch said they are monitoring the situation but as of now, classes will resume as normal.

“As far as COVID, we’re following the CDC guidelines. It will be based on case counts as far as to what we change. We are strongly suggesting masks, they’re still optional at this point,” Branch said.

“We want to keep everybody safe and we’re doing what we’re supposed to do. We’re social distancing, we’ve deep cleaned all the schools, but still, we’re at the mercy of what shows up every day.”

Parents are urged to keep their children home if they exhibit any COVID symptoms.

