Waynesboro-Wayne County Library is hosting a book sale

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Friends of the Waynesboro-Wayne County Library are hosting a book sale.

The fundraiser offers two ways of purchasing the books.

There’s a .25 cent sale for certain books and then there are surprise bags filled with books. Each bag identifies at least two of the books which are sealed within, while the rest remains a mystery.

The funds raised by the book sale will go towards various events the library holds for the community throughout the year.

