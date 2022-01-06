Win Stuff
Two Southern Miss women’s basketball games postponed

The Golden Eagles will now face Louisiana Tech on January 16
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Southern Miss women’s basketball’s game on Thursday against UTSA, as well as its game Saturday against UTEP, have each been postponed due to COVID cases within the UTSA and UTEP programs. Makeup dates for the games - both originally scheduled to be played at home - are yet to be announced.

As a result, the Golden Eagles and Louisiana Tech have moved up their game to 2 pm on Sunday, January 9, in Ruston. That game was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 16.

