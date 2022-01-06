Tim’s Two Cents: Former WDAM chief meteorologist Nick Lilja

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with former WDAM Chief Meteorologist Nick Lilja.

Lilja, who now resides in the big, broad state of Texas, wore more than a few hats during his days in the Pine Belt.

Primarily the station’s chief weather fellow, Lilja also was a Friday night fixture at football as well as a face of the station at any and all promo events.

Lilja and Doherty talked about one of their favorite topics: South Mississippi weather. The two also broached one of Lilja’s favorite subjects, his beloved Green Bay Packers, while talking football, pro to collegiate

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.