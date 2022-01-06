Speed limit to change for drivers on East Central Avenue

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - One road known for frequent crashes in Petal now has a new speed limit with the goal of keeping drivers and nearby homeowners safe.

Drivers on East Central Avenue in Petal will need to pay close attention after the speed limit changed from 45 mph to 35 mph.

Petal Alderman Blake Nobles says this speed problem was first brought to his attention by the residents who live on the road.

“I spoke to a fair number of people all along East Central Avenue, particularly at that intersection, and yeah, they’ve been concerned. They’re the ones that drew my attention to it. A lot of people responding to the accidents that are happening right in their front yards,” said Nobles.

Nobles says with this change, he is trying to keep people safe and decrease the number of wrecks, especially at the intersection of East Central Avenue and Hillcrest Loop.

“We decided to go with the 30 mph speed limit change for now. Mike Trest, our public recs director, got out there and started shaving back some of the brushwork and things like that to get it all out of peoples’ eyes. So were hoping all of that together helps out,” says Nobles.

Paul Hiatt, a homeowner on the intersection, says he is finally glad to see a change for safety.

“I think it’s great. We’ve had quite a bit of wreck on the corner. I think, you know, folks slow down and take their time,” said Hiatt.

Katie Reid, who also lives at the intersection, says one crash sent a vehicle dangerously close to her kitchen window.

“I understand that money is an issue for a stoplight at the moment. But as of right now we’re just hoping that reducing the speed limit brings awareness to the area because we do have children in this area and who like to play outside,” said Reid.

Both homeowners say they would like to eventually see a stoplight put in, but for now, they are pleased with this speed limit change.

