Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops

The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut high school has apologized after its girls’ basketball team beat an overmatched opponent 92-4.

Sacred Heart Academy of Hamden beat Lyman Hall-Wallingford on Monday night.

The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.

Sacred Heart’s president says the school is deeply remorseful about how the game was played.

Lyman Hall’s coach says his team was pressed through most of the first half, and Sacred Heart continued to run its fast break and shoot 3-pointers with the game well out of hand.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly US 49 crash in Seminary
Raishunda Day Shel Braza Smith
Missing Jasper Co. teen found in Laurel
According to reports, both vehicles left the roadway. One of the vehicles hit a signpost for...
2 cars involved in crash on I-59
Jackson Police Department
Officials ID teen shot, killed while sitting in vehicle at gas station
Photo, L to R: Brandon McCauley and Jonathan Smith.
Suspects make initial appearances in Jones Co. Justice Court

Latest News

Harris delivers remarks on Jan. 6 attack
Novak Djokovic's chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo.
Tennis star Djokovic fights deportation from Australia over vaccination rules
Vanessa Bryant speaks during a celebration of life for her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter...
Judge rejects bid to dismiss Vanessa Bryant lawsuit
President Joe Biden in his remarks Thursday said his predecessor tried to prevent the peaceful...
Biden marks year since Capitol attack: ‘I will stand in this breach’
Authorities are investigating a theft ring after almost 600 Amazon packages were found dumped...
About 600 Amazon packages found; police investigating