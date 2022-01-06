Pine Belt organization prepares for MLK Day

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Martin Luther King Community Community Development Corporation has been making big plans to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

They originally planned an opening ceremony and scholarship banquet this week; however, due to COVID concerns, they’ve decided to postpone to a later date this year.

They are still planning to have certain events this month because it is important to highlight King’s legacy

“We believe that this freedom fighter was one who made a major contribution not only to Black America but (also) to America period. One of his major statements was that violence and trouble anywhere was a threat to (justice) everywhere,” said Dr. Jerry James, the executive director for the corporation.

