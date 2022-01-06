Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Pine Belt organization prepares for MLK Day

Martin Luther King Community Development Corporation is planning events to celebrate MLK Day.
By Mia Monet
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Martin Luther King Community Community Development Corporation has been making big plans to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

They originally planned an opening ceremony and scholarship banquet this week; however, due to COVID concerns, they’ve decided to postpone to a later date this year.

They are still planning to have certain events this month because it is important to highlight King’s legacy

“We believe that this freedom fighter was one who made a major contribution not only to Black America but (also) to America period. One of his major statements was that violence and trouble anywhere was a threat to (justice) everywhere,” said Dr. Jerry James, the executive director for the corporation.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
UPDATE: 3 killed in crash, traffic stalled on SB left lane on US 49
Jonathan Smith
Moselle man accused of having sexual contact with 2 teen girls
Michael Joe Whitaker
‘Child predator’ wanted in Jones County arrested
SNAP
SNAP benefit updates for 2022
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop

Latest News

Volunteer website open
Volunteer website open
Pediatricians with Hattiesburg Clinic discuss the impact the Omicron variant is having on...
Children being hit hard with Omicron variant, experts say
Petal Alderman Blake Nobles says this speed problem was first brought to his attention by the...
Speed limit to change for drivers on East Central Avenue
.
Extension on ice and bumper car, skating