Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Phoenix police looking for man who shot leashed dog

The suspect shot and killed the dog, which was on a leash, after the dog growled at him, police...
The suspect shot and killed the dog, which was on a leash, after the dog growled at him, police said.(Phoenix Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KOLD/Gray News) - Police are looking for a man who shot a dog that growled at him while the dog was being walked.

The dog’s owner was walking her leashed dog at 11:10 p.m. late last month when a man approached them, according to KOLD.

Police said the man pulled a handgun from his pocket and shot the dog, killing it, after it reportedly growled at him.

The man then said sorry before leaving the scene.

The man is described as approximately 20 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds.

Investigators are seeking any information regarding the incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly US 49 crash in Seminary
Raishunda Day Shel Braza Smith
Missing Jasper Co. teen found in Laurel
According to reports, both vehicles left the roadway. One of the vehicles hit a signpost for...
2 cars involved in crash on I-59
Jackson Police Department
Officials ID teen shot, killed while sitting in vehicle at gas station
Photo, L to R: Brandon McCauley and Jonathan Smith.
Suspects make initial appearances in Jones Co. Justice Court

Latest News

FILE - Director Peter Bogdanovich poses for portraits during the 71st edition of the Venice...
Oscar-nominated director Peter Bogdanovich dies at 82
This booking photograph provided by the N.H. Attorney General's office shows Kayla Montgomery,...
Stepmother of missing Harmony Montgomery charged with fraud
Novak Djokovic's chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo.
Tennis star Djokovic fights deportation from Australia over vaccination rules
This 2020 photo provided by the British Antarctic Survey shows the Thwaites glacier in...
Scientists explore Thwaites, Antarctica’s ‘doomsday’ glacier
Police said Casey Phillips, 25, is in custody after he escaped from a Waco hospital.
Kidnapping suspect in custody after escaping from Texas hospital