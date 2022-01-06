Petal School District, Laurel Magnet School of the Arts excel at testing

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Students, teachers and parents were challenged to persevere and continue quality education through uncertain times the past two years.

A few Pine Belt schools performed incredibly well in the 2020-2021 testing cycle despite all the challenges the year before.

“Just all of the uncertainty and then for us, just to come to work every day, to give our best with whoever was present that day. Because we have such great teachers. We have such great processes in place, and then for them to excel on a test even in what we call a COVID year, is exceptional,” says Petal School District Superintendent Dr. Matt Dillon.

PSD is one of two that ranked in the top 10 for all four statewide testing categories in 2021. As a district, Petal ranked first in math, third in English language arts, fourth in history and fifth in science.

“And what I love about this district and what I love about our people, is we’re not a one-hit-wonder when it comes to results. We’re consistent in what we do, and that’s what I’m about. I’m about consistency, a growth mindset,” says Dillon.

At Laurel Magnet School of the Arts, students celebrated maintaining their ‘A’ rating. They also saw a few top places for their grade levels by school, including #1 4th-grade language arts in the state and #1 5th-grade math in the state.

“We take the time to look at all of our students’ progress to make sure that they are making adequate gains before the big assessments and to continue meeting their individual needs. As far as what they need academically and emotionally as well, especially through the pandemic. A lot of the social and emotional component,” says Principal Dr. Kiana Pendleton.

Laurel Magnet School of the Arts first got an ‘A’ rating in 2018. Since then students have continued to show success.

“It means everything to them because they do work so hard. So it also does my heart some good when I can share the results with them,” Pendleton says. We were expecting greatness but we were not expecting that amount of greatness. With the scores and everything especially through a pandemic.”

Pendleton agrees with Dillon when it comes to one of the keys to success, a good foundation.

“That begins with pre-K. When you talk about the longevity of maintaining and sustaining your accountability rating, especially when you get to this level, we have some of the top scorers in the state. So when you start at that age that early, my daughter is in kindergarten here, and I can see firsthand the effects that it has when you start early,” says Pendleton.

“The early years of foundational years, I put a lot of hard work and dedication into our pre-k program into our kindergarten program because that prepares them for third grade and beyond.”

As parents, Pendleton and Dillon know the importance of a quality school and what it provides for students.

“We know this is providing opportunities for our students through their K-12 experience but also allowing them to go to college and military or whatever career that they want to go into that they’re going to be best prepared. So that excites me as a father of students in this district, but also as a superintendent that gets to see it,” says Dillon.

“I get to see it every day behind the scenes, all the great things that are happening, and then for it all to come to an end when it comes to say testing and to see the results, puts a smile on your face because we know we’re moving in the right direction as a district.”

School leaders say the good performances are a testament to the parents and families as well as the students and teachers.

