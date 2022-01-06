Win Stuff
Parents charged with capital murder in connection with toddler’s death in Biloxi

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 2-year-old’s mother and stepfather have been arrested and charged with murder after the child was found dead on December 27 in Biloxi.

Authorities arrested and charged 38-year-old Joseph David Heard and 21-year-old Hailey Leann Heard with capital murder.

Authorities arrested and charged 38-year-old Joseph David Heard and 21-year-old Hailey Leann Heard with capital murder.(Harrison County Jail)

Initially, the two were arrested on felony child abuse charges on Jan. 5, but the charges were upgraded on Jan. 6 due to investigators gathering more information with the help of several local and state agencies.

According to Biloxi Police Capt. Milton Houseman, felony child abuse is the underlying crime that makes the death capital murder.

The charges stem from an incident on December 27. Investigators say the woman called for help around 6 a.m. after she found her son unresponsive. First responders arrived at the 300 block of St. Mary Blvd and took the boy to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Both suspects are being held at the Harrison County Jail with no bond pending court hearings.

As of now, details are limited but we will update this story once information is available.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

