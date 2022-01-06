Win Stuff
Much colder tomorrow, but warm weather returns this weekend.

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
This evening will be windy and cold as temperatures quickly fall into the low 40s. Winds will be breezy at times. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Friday will be the coldest day this week. We’ll start off the day with temps in the upper 20s before warming up into the low 50s during the afternoon.

The cold air will be short lived, as we warm up into the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies.

Another system will move though on Sunday, giving us our best chance of rain and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Temperatures will fall into the low 50s for early next week.

