Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

MSDH: New coronavirus cases roar past 7,000 in single-day count

The Mississippi State Department of Health said that Wednesday's single-day, coronavirus count...
The Mississippi State Department of Health said that Wednesday's single-day, coronavirus count topped 7,000 new cases.(generic)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – Fueled by the variants Omicron and Delta, new coronavirus cases soared above the 7,000-mark statewide, the Mississippi State Department of Health. reported Thursday.

MSDH said that 7,079 cases had been reported in the 24-hour period preceding 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The state also said eight COVID-related deaths were discovered between Dec. 29 and Jan. 5, including one in Marion County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 579,773 and 10,511, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 62,899 COVID-19 cases and 1,065 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 4,955 cases, 97 deaths
  • Forrest: 15,318 cases, 265 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,719 cases, 66 deaths
  • Jones: 15,266 cases, 250 deaths
  • Lamar: 11,979 cases, 140 deaths
  • Marion: 4,815 cases, 117 deaths
  • Perry: 2,261 cases, 57 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,586 cases, 73 deaths.

MSDH also reported 513,156 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,506,308 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,452,587 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 4,686,972 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly US 49 crash in Seminary
Raishunda Day Shel Braza Smith
Missing Jasper Co. teen found in Laurel
According to reports, both vehicles left the roadway. One of the vehicles hit a signpost for...
2 cars involved in crash on I-59
Jackson Police Department
Officials ID teen shot, killed while sitting in vehicle at gas station
Photo, L to R: Brandon McCauley and Jonathan Smith.
Suspects make initial appearances in Jones Co. Justice Court

Latest News

Elijah Murrah is accused of sawing multiple catalytic converters off parked vehicles owned by...
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from school vehicles
Photo, L to R: Kim S. Lodge and Keldrick J. Magee.
2 charged with rape, kidnapping in case of missing Bassfield toddler found in Sumrall
The Mississippi State Legislature is set to redraw districts based on 2020 Census results.
House Democratic minority leader opposes redistricting plan that expands District 2
Jones County Sheriff's Department
JCSD to observe National Stalking Awareness Month in January