MSDH: New coronavirus cases roar past 7,000 in single-day count

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – Fueled by the variants Omicron and Delta, new coronavirus cases soared above the 7,000-mark statewide, the Mississippi State Department of Health. reported Thursday.

MSDH said that 7,079 cases had been reported in the 24-hour period preceding 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The state also said eight COVID-related deaths were discovered between Dec. 29 and Jan. 5, including one in Marion County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 579,773 and 10,511, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 62,899 COVID-19 cases and 1,065 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,955 cases, 97 deaths

Forrest: 15,318 cases, 265 deaths

Jasper: 3,719 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 15,266 cases, 250 deaths

Lamar: 11,979 cases, 140 deaths

Marion: 4,815 cases, 117 deaths

Perry: 2,261 cases, 57 deaths

Wayne: 4,586 cases, 73 deaths.

MSDH also reported 513,156 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 3,506,308 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,452,587 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

To date, 4,686,972 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

