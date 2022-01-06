Win Stuff
Mississippi House poised to vote on congressional remapping

Joint Congressional Redistricting and Legislative Reapportionment Committees chairman Rep. Jim...
Joint Congressional Redistricting and Legislative Reapportionment Committees chairman Rep. Jim Beckett, R-Bruce, stands before a poster of the "Magnolia 1" proposed congressional plan, and explains the process involved in determining the congressional boundaries following the meeting at the Capitol, during which the committees approved its final proposal for Congressional redistricting, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Mississippi House is expected to vote Thursday on a plan to redraw the state’s four congressional districts.

The proposal was unveiled last month. It expands the territory of the state’s only majority-Black U.S. House district because the 2020 Census showed the district — the 2nd — lost population during the previous decade.

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson has held the 2nd District seat since wining a 1993 special election. The district stretches through the Delta and into the city of Jackson.

Thompson said he wanted to expand the district but still keep it relatively compact by taking in more of the densely populated Jackson metro area — a plan also favored by the state NAACP. Instead, the plan moves four sparsely populated southwestern counties — Franklin, Adams, Wilkinson and Amite — into the 2nd District from the 3rd.

The 3rd District stretches diagonally across the central part of the state. The seat is held by Republican Rep. Michael Guest, first elected in 2018.

Republican Rep. Trent Kelly has held the 1st District seat in northern Mississippi since winning a 2015 special election. Republican Rep. Steven Palazzo was first elected to the 4th District seat in the south in 2010.

Legislators said the goal is for each of the four congressional districts to have about 740,020 residents.

The Mississippi House Rules Committee gave the redistricting plan the first layer of approval Wednesday, sending the plan to the full House for more debate. The Republican-controlled Senate will also have to approve the plan.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has said he likes the proposed new congressional districts. Candidates face a March 1 qualifying deadline to run for the four seats.

Even if the proposed plan is approved, the NAACP or other opponents could ask a federal court to consider whether the new districts dilute the influence of Black voters.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

