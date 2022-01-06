Win Stuff
Mississippi Highway Patrol recruiting for next cadet class

It’s the first of its kind, taking certified law enforcement officers with two years of experience.
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Highway Patrol is recruiting a new cadet class. It’s the first of its kind, taking certified law enforcement officers with two years of experience.

The agency is looking for driven people with a law enforcement foundation to build the new class and put forth some of the best troopers on the roads. MHP offers a variety of career paths in the agency, depending on your passion.

“We have the largest office in the state, and we have just over 77,000 miles of roadway that we can cover within the state. And there’s a lot of different avenues that you can go through. We have Aviation Division, we have a Motorcycle Division, Public Affairs Division, which is what I’m in, Honor Guard Division, SWAT team, and there’s a lot of other areas that you can move into once you come on patrol,” says Trooper Cal Robertson of Troop K.

MHP has orientation meetings for each troop across the state happening during January where you can come and learn more about the opportunity.

You can find more details about applying and orientation meetings here.

