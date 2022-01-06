Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from school vehicles

Elijah Murrah is accused of sawing multiple catalytic converters off parked vehicles owned by...
Elijah Murrah is accused of sawing multiple catalytic converters off parked vehicles owned by the George County School District, then selling the parts.(Mississippi State Auditor's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man accused of stealing catalytic converters in George County is now indicted for grand larceny. The vehicles were owned by the George County School District.

Elijah Murrah is accused of sawing multiple catalytic converters off parked, school-owned vehicles, then selling the parts.

“The George County School District will continue to have a zero tolerance for the theft of any school district property,” said George County School District Superintendent Wade Whitney, Jr. “We are very proud of the efforts of our school district police department and the support we received from the State Auditor’s Office.”

If convicted, Murrah faces up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines. The case will be prosecuted by the office of District Attorney Angel McIlrath.

“Theft of property from public school children cannot be tolerated. If you know of any other theft of any property from school districts, please contact my office,” State Auditor Shad White said. “We will keep your identity confidential.”

Suspected fraud can be reported to the auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or by calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly US 49 crash in Seminary
Raishunda Day Shel Braza Smith
Missing Jasper Co. teen found in Laurel
According to reports, both vehicles left the roadway. One of the vehicles hit a signpost for...
2 cars involved in crash on I-59
Jackson Police Department
Officials ID teen shot, killed while sitting in vehicle at gas station
Photo, L to R: Brandon McCauley and Jonathan Smith.
Suspects make initial appearances in Jones Co. Justice Court

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health said that Wednesday's single-day, coronavirus count...
MSDH: New coronavirus cases roar past 7,000 in single-day count
Photo, L to R: Kim S. Lodge and Keldrick J. Magee.
2 charged with rape, kidnapping in case of missing Bassfield toddler found in Sumrall
The Mississippi State Legislature is set to redraw districts based on 2020 Census results.
House Democratic minority leader opposes redistricting plan that expands District 2
Jones County Sheriff's Department
JCSD to observe National Stalking Awareness Month in January