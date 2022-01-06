Jones County man charged with possession of controlled substance

Jones County Sheriff’s Department Communications

ELLISVILLE, Mass. (WDAM) - A 59-year-old Jones County man was arrested Wednesday night by Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

JCSD Sheriff Joe Berlin said deputies arrested James Myrick following the execution of a search warrant at a residence on Claiborne Road.

The search yielded methamphetamine, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia. Myrick was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

“We are pressing the fight against those in Jones County who are selling illegal narcotics,” Berlin said. “Just because we didn’t come see you last night, doesn’t mean we won’t be knocking on your door tonight.”

Myrick was taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility awaiting his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

”We are engaging these illegal narcotics dealers on a near daily basis,” JCSD Narcotics Division Sergeant Jake Driskell said. “My best advice to them is to exit the illegal drug trade and go find a job and make an honest living.”

