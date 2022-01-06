Jefferson Davis County School District receives $500K grant

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jefferson Davis County School District has received a $500,000 grant to improve security measures.

The grant was supported by U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.).

Superintendent Dr. Ike Haynes says the money is coming at a perfect time.

“This grant is going to help our district support areas of weakness in the area of campus safety. We’ll be able to use that $500,000 to improve our crisis alert opportunities and access to our campus doors,” says Haynes. “We’ve had a couple of situations where we did have a loaded gun on campus. We went back and adjusted, and now we’ve added some walk-through metal detectors to address that situation.”

With the grant, the school district will be able to add about 86 new security cameras and a brand-new high-tech crisis alert system.

“It provides those real-time opportunities to alert faculty, staff and parents of emergencies on campus through cell phone text messages to computer alerts. There’s also a siren system that goes with it and this is a really elaborate system,” says Haynes.

Haynes says JDCSD will also receive a crisis alert system to help them in critical situations like the ones they endured this year.

“When the loaded gun was found on campus, it would’ve sent a text out immediately to all of our stakeholders and they could have felt a sense of security that they were informed and that we were on top of it,” says Haynes.

Haynes says he is thankful to Hyde-Smith for letting Jefferson Davis be one out of the six school districts chosen to receive the funds.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.