JCSD to observe National Stalking Awareness Month in January

Jones County Sheriff's Department
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is observing National Stalking Awareness Month during January.

“Stalking is a serious crime that has sadly been made easier by the proliferation of technology and through social media,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We have two victims’ Advocates on staff, Deputy Priscilla Pitts and Deputy Melissa Kelland, who are available to assist staking victims.”

According to the JCSD, staking statistics include:

  • 1 in 6 women and 1 in 17 men have experienced stalking victimization in their lifetimes.
  • The vast majority of stalking victims are stalked by someone they know. These include 57 percent who are current or former intimate partners and 29 percent who are acquaintances. Strangers (15 percent), family members (8 percent), and people of authority (2 percent) make up the balance.
  • 1 in 7 stalking victims change their home location as a result of their victimization.
  • Two-thirds of stalkers pursue their victims at least once per week. Many pursue daily.
  • Less than 40 percent of stalking victims report the crime to law enforcement.

“If you feel that someone may be stalking you, please give us a call at 601-425-3147 and report the crime. All stalkers can be dangerous, and intimate partner stalkers pose the greatest threat to their victims,’ said Berlin.

