Ice skating days extended following end of ‘Experience a Columbia Christmas’

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - You have one last chance to do some outdoor ice skating in the Pine Belt this winter.

The organizers of the 4th Annual “Experience a Columbia Christmas” are keeping their downtown ice rinks up and running for a few more days.

“Because of the weather last week, we had to close a couple of days, so we’re excited that we’re gonna announce that we’re going to extend the skating and bumper cars through this Saturday,” said Jacob Harrison, director of business development for Experience Columbia, LLC. “So, Thursday, Friday and Saturday of this week, we’re going to be open from 5-8 p.m.

“If you have tickets already, you’re welcome to use those tickets you already have. If you haven’t purchased tickets, you can do that online and/or in-person.”

“Experience a Columbia Christmas” began in late November. It was a series of holiday events, including light shows, parades and live Nativity presentations that wrapped up with a fireworks show on New Year’s Eve.

It’s the result of a partnership involving Experience Columbia, LLC, the City of Columbia, the Marion County Board of Supervisors and members of the local business community.

Nik Ingram, executive director of Main Street Columbia, Inc., says about 500,000 people visited downtown Columbia to participate in the holiday activities. But, he says it wasn’t just downtown merchants who benefited from the big crowds.

“We know that we’ve had traffic from all over the country,” Ingram said. “(From) every single state, a credit card has been swiped here in Columbia, Mississippi. We know we’ve had a significant amount of increased traffic from North Mississippi, Louisiana, to the tune of about 20 to 30 percent.”

“We see some of our retailers, not in the downtown area, but outside the downtown area, we see traffic where people are shopping at grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants. Some of our restaurants have seen a 50 percent increase in traffic, mostly on the weekends.”

Ingram says the ice rinks should be disassembled and removed by the end of February. He says organizers will start the rebuilding for next year’s “Experience a Columbia Christmas” in late August or early September.

