Hub City man pled guilty to armed robbery, sexual battery; sentenced to 60 years

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man pleaded guilty to armed robbery and sexual battery, and he was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

On Tuesday, the 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell announced the plea and sentencing of Anthony Wayne Parker.

Parker entered a plea of guilty to both charges before judge Prentiss Harrell on Dec 2, 2021. The charges arose from a home invasion in Lamar County on Feb.12, 2019.

Parker was sentenced on Jan. 4 to serve a sentence of 60 years, 30 years for armed robbery and 30 years for sexual battery. He was also sentenced to register as a sex offender upon his release.

“I am grateful that justice was served in this case. Our homes should be a place of safety. Anthony Parker took the security from the victim when he held her at gunpoint, robbed her and sexually assaulted her inside her apartment in Hattiesburg,” said Kittrell. “Parker’s violent actions require severe consequences, and I am pleased with the sentence in this case. With this sentence, the victim can being to feel safe once again. I appreciate the work of this Lamar County Sheriff’s Department who investigated this case.”

