House Democratic minority leader opposes redistricting plan that expands District 2

The Mississippi State Legislature is set to redraw districts based on 2020 Census results.
The Mississippi State Legislature is set to redraw districts based on 2020 Census results.(Source: WDAM)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi House of Representatives Democratic Caucus Minority Leader Rep. Robert Johnson is decrying the passage of a map that significantly expands the state’s Second Congressional District.

The House voted Thursday to approve “Magnolia 1,” the state’s congressional redistricting plan.

Under the plan, District 2 would be expanded to include more than 40 percent of the state and an additional 80 miles of territory.

Johnson said the district lost population in the last 10 years and should have been compacted, rather than expanded.

“Efforts to make CD2... as compact as possible by adding all of Hinds County and a portion of Madison County, were not ever considered or debated within the joint redistricting process,” he said in a statement. “If this map passes, it will make it virtually impossible for anyone to effectively and efficiently represent the 2nd district.”

To the south, the plan adds Adams, Frankin, Wilkinson, and Amite Counties, while to the north, the counties of Panola, Yalobusha, and Grenada are added to the district. Portions of Madison County and Leake County were also added, maps show.

However, a large chunk of south Madison County and Northeast Jackson, two areas with large Republican populations, were left out.

Plans were drawn up by the Joint Legislative Redistricting Committee and were passed out of the House’s Rules Committee.

“The goal of the redistricting process is supposed to make districts as compact as possible and the boundaries should cross governmental and political boundaries as little as possible,” Johnson said. “Those objectives were not met for the map that was voted on today.”

A map of the proposed boundaries is shown below.

Proposed congressional districts based on 2020 Census data.
Proposed congressional districts based on 2020 Census data.(State of Mississippi)

