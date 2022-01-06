Hattiesburg Eye Clinic to observe Glaucoma Awareness Month in January

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Glaucoma continues to be a leading cause of blindness in the U.S. according to Hattiesburg Eye Clinic’s Dr. Adam Quinn.

To bring awareness to this disease, Hattiesburg Eye Clinic and other providers are recognizing January as Glaucoma Awareness Month.

Dr. Quinn explains why people need to start becoming more aware of this medical condition.

“If the disease is progressing enough, their peripheral vision is usually affected first. They don’t see well off to the side or down low or something like that. Patients have described tripping over something while walking, or they just didn’t see it because their peripheral isn’t as good as it used to be,” said Dr. Quinn.

Although there are some cases of children being born with glaucoma, the majority of patients start having symptoms in their late 40′s and early 50′s.

“We can alter their eye pressure. There are several different techniques out there. Eye drops have been around for a long time. There are also non-drop techniques out there now, and some of those are very noninvasive and can be done early on in the disease, and there are several surgeries out there,” said Dr. Quinn.

Since glaucoma is considered a medical disease, visits and procedures are covered by most medical insurance.

“There are some modifiable risk factors; smoking is a risk factor. Diabetes is believed to be a risk factor. So, getting those things under control can help limit the progression of the disease early on,” said Dr. Quinn.

According to Dr. Quinn, the way to diagnose glaucoma early is to make sure you are getting an annual baseline eye exam.

“We do know that the earlier we catch this the less chance that one, they have of losing vision and two, less chance of needing some of these bigger surgeries,” said Dr. Quinn.

