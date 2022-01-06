HAC accepting entries for annual amateur photo contest

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The staff at the Hattiesburg Arts Council is looking for beginners for an annual art contest.

The 2022 Amateur Photography Competition & Exhibit will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15 at the Hattiesburg Cultural Center.

It will feature categories for both adults and children.

The Hattiesburg Arts Council is accepting entries for the competition on Monday, Jan. 10 and Tuesday, Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

You can submit up to five framed 8 X 10 photos.

The fee for each entry is $5.

“Everybody has a magical photograph that they took of their dog, their cat, their parents, whatever, that they feel is special, well submit it, framed up. Don’t spend a bunch of money on framing. Bring it in, follow the procedures and it will become part of the show,” said Alenhandro Wooten, executive director of the Hattiesburg Arts Council.

The grand prize for each category is $100.

The exhibition will take place from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

