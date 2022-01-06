9-year-old shot, killed in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting in Starkville has killed a 9-year-old child, according to WCBI.

Two shootings were reported before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, one at the Brookville Garden Apartments on Everglade Avenue and another on Santa Anita Avenue.

The child was shot and killed while inside a vehicle on Santa Anita Avenue.

That vehicle is believed to be associated with a person targeted in the shooting on Everglade Avenue.

Police have not released any additional information.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.