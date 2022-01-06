5-star RB announces transfer to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss landed another explosive weapon for their offense in 2022.

Zach Evans announced he is headed to Oxford after transferring from TCU.

For I know the plans I have for you, Declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.

~ Jeremiah 29:11 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/thwuahRpBi — Zach Evans (@Runzekerun01) January 6, 2022

Evans was rated a five-star prospect out of Houston, Texas, in 2020.

He was productive in his time at TCU, rushing for over 1,000 yards in two years with more than seven yards per carry, but shared the workload with several others in the backfield.

Gary Patterson, who Evans thanked in his transfer message, was fired by TCU during the season after decades in Fort Worth.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.