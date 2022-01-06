Win Stuff
5-star RB announces transfer to Ole Miss

TCU running back Zach Evans (6) tries to elude West Virginia linebacker Exree Loe (6) during...
TCU running back Zach Evans (6) tries to elude West Virginia linebacker Exree Loe (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)(Ron Jenkins | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss landed another explosive weapon for their offense in 2022.

Zach Evans announced he is headed to Oxford after transferring from TCU.

Evans was rated a five-star prospect out of Houston, Texas, in 2020.

He was productive in his time at TCU, rushing for over 1,000 yards in two years with more than seven yards per carry, but shared the workload with several others in the backfield.

Gary Patterson, who Evans thanked in his transfer message, was fired by TCU during the season after decades in Fort Worth.

