2 Jones County fire departments respond to house fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Jones County volunteer fire departments work to put out a house fire on State Route 15 North Wednesday morning.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Shady Grove and Sharon volunteer fire departments responded to the report of the fire around 10:15 a.m.

Homeowner Charles Wilson said he was at home shaving when his son yelled at him to evacuate the home because of flames.

When the fire units arrived, firefighters found the home taken over by flames. They instantly started a defensive attack and prevented flames from spreading to close structures.

Bumgardner said there was no power to the home after a tree fell on the home Sunday.

Neighbors helped Wilson out of the home through the back door.

No injuries were reported.

According to Bumgardner, unattended burning candles are believed to be the cause of the fire.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the fire and will be investigating it.

