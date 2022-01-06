Win Stuff
01/06 Ryan’s “Humid” Thursday Morning Forecast

A little fog today and much warmer than how we started the week, but a cool down is coming.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning, Pine Belt early birds!

We’re starting off the day again with a little more fog than what we saw yesterday, but still not too bad. It’s still on the cooler side, with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the low 50s across the Pine Belt. We’re seeing clouds, and even have a 20-30% chance of a shower or two as we head to the afternoon hours. This front will be out of the area by 3 PM, with the northerly winds beginning after it passes bringing temperatures down quickly. That means we’ll hit our high a little earlier today, then cool rapidly into the night. We’ll see a couple of these types of cool-downs over the next 10 days or so.

Today, expect a low near 48 degrees in the Hattiesburg area, with light-to-patchy fog and a few clouds. We’ll see a high near 70 in the Pine Belt today, though a few areas could be cooler due to a small chance of a stray shower or two. That means we won’t get much rain, but expect to wake up to below freezing air once again this week.

