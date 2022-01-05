Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Volunteer Southeast Mississippi makes selecting a local non-profit to volunteer easy with online portal

The online portal has opportunities for non-profits to post their needs, and volunteers to...
The online portal has opportunities for non-profits to post their needs, and volunteers to browse openings to find what is the right fit.(WDAM)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re looking for ways to give back to your community this year, Volunteer Southeast Mississippi is here to help.

The organization works to connect local non-profits with the right people to volunteer their time and talents.

The online portal has opportunities for non-profits to post their needs, and volunteers to browse openings to find what is the right fit.

“We call it ‘Get Connected,’ but it’s just an online website where community members, students and local organizations can kind of all meet in the middle. So our local non-profits utilize this website to showcase any events or upcoming volunteer opportunities and needs that they may have,” says Program Director Ali Rogers.

“And then our community members and volunteers can also have a free profile where they can look at these opportunities as well and begin to get to know these organizations that have these current needs.”

Rogers says although the holiday season of giving is over, a new year is the perfect time to turn over a new leaf and begin volunteering in your community.

“We all have those that ambition, you know, we all are looking for resolutions, and I think that people will find when they volunteer, they’re not only giving their time and their talents but there is something to gain for themselves as well,” Rogers says.

“You know, studies have shown that when you volunteer that it has a huge impact on your mental health. And when you go on our website, you can browse all the non-profits that we’re partnered with, and I guarantee you that you will find one that pulls at your heartstrings and develops a passion for you to continue to serve.”.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
UPDATE: 3 killed in crash, traffic stalled on SB left lane on US 49
Jonathan Smith
Moselle man accused of having sexual contact with 2 teen girls
Michael Joe Whitaker
‘Child predator’ wanted in Jones County arrested
SNAP
SNAP benefit updates for 2022
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop

Latest News

Petal Alderman Blake Nobles says this speed problem was first brought to his attention by the...
Speed limit change for drivers on East Central Avenue
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, COVID cases doubled in the last few...
Pine Belt medical facilities adjust to omicron surge
PCGH and Doctor's Clinic being acquired by FGH.
Forrest General Hospital acquires Perry County General Hospital
The Petal School District has seen exceptional growth over the past few decades and currently...
Herrington Road project in Petal to go out to bid