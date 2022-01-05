Volunteer Southeast Mississippi makes selecting a local non-profit to volunteer easy with online portal

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re looking for ways to give back to your community this year, Volunteer Southeast Mississippi is here to help.

The organization works to connect local non-profits with the right people to volunteer their time and talents.

The online portal has opportunities for non-profits to post their needs, and volunteers to browse openings to find what is the right fit.

“We call it ‘Get Connected,’ but it’s just an online website where community members, students and local organizations can kind of all meet in the middle. So our local non-profits utilize this website to showcase any events or upcoming volunteer opportunities and needs that they may have,” says Program Director Ali Rogers.

“And then our community members and volunteers can also have a free profile where they can look at these opportunities as well and begin to get to know these organizations that have these current needs.”

Rogers says although the holiday season of giving is over, a new year is the perfect time to turn over a new leaf and begin volunteering in your community.

“We all have those that ambition, you know, we all are looking for resolutions, and I think that people will find when they volunteer, they’re not only giving their time and their talents but there is something to gain for themselves as well,” Rogers says.

“You know, studies have shown that when you volunteer that it has a huge impact on your mental health. And when you go on our website, you can browse all the non-profits that we’re partnered with, and I guarantee you that you will find one that pulls at your heartstrings and develops a passion for you to continue to serve.”.

