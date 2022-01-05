Win Stuff
Tomorrow will be warmer with a few showers returning on Thursday.

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
This evening will be clear and cold and warm as temperatures fall into the low 40s this evening. Overnight with lows falling into the mid to upper 30s.

A few clouds will move in on Wednesday, giving us partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Our next system will move though on Thursday, giving us a few hit-or-miss showers. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Another blast of cold air will move in on Friday. We’ll start off the day with temps in the upper 20s before warming up into the low 50s during the afternoon.

The cold air will be short lived, as we warm up into the upper 60s for the weekend. Another system will move though on Sunday, giving us a chance of scattered t-storms.

