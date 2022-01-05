‘Those are someone’s kids’: Residents address city council about mass shooting on New Year’s Eve

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents in the Gaston Point community continue to seek answers in the New Year’s Eve shooting that left four people dead and three others are injured. On Tuesday, the Gulfport City Council held its first meeting in the new year.

Following a moment of silence for the victims of the shooting, which happened just minutes before midnight, the council heard from one resident who spoke on behalf of the community, many of whom were present for the meeting.

“This is inexcusable,” said Gaston Point resident Shoncy Wible. “We want to feel safe and we don’t. We haven’t heard from any politicians or anyone, except the police chief, about the shootings.”

However, Ward 1 Councilman Kenneth “Truck” Casey didn’t mince words, saying he and his colleagues have been working around the clock since the shooting.

“I spoke on behalf of what happened,” Casey said. “I talked about the New Year’s Eve shooting on WLOX. I don’t know why you didn’t see that. It’s not the mayor’s responsibility to come out and speak on behalf of my ward if I’ve already done so.”

More than 50 shots were fired from small handguns to assault rifles were fired by multiple people, including at least two of the victims, after a fight broke out during the party, said police. It happened just minutes before midnight on New Year’s Eve, with calls coming in to 911 at 11:58pm.

Three of the victims - 23-year-old Corey Dubose of D’Iberville, 28-year-old Sedrick McCord of Gulfport, and 22-year-old Aubrey Lewis of Bay St. Louis - died the night of the shooting. A fourth - 52-year-old Nathaniel Harris - remained in critical condition until Sunday before succumbing to his injuries.

“It’s sad,” Wible said. “You know, those are someone’s kids.”

Shoncy Wible is a resident of the Gaston Point community in Gulfport. Following a mass shooting on New Year's Eve, Wible spoke at a city council meeting on Jan. 4 in an effort to find out what is being done to keep their neighborhood safe. (WLOX)

The Gaston Point resident stayed after the meeting to talk with WLOX, saying that she and others who lived in her neighborhood wanted to know why police were not already patrolling the streets in that area on New Year’s Eve. According to Wible, multiple calls had been made on Dec. 23 after several shots were heard and at least one home was broken into. At that time, Wible said she was told police would up their patrols in the neighborhood.

“I assumed that was happening so that there would be extra patrols. Why weren’t there patrols around that street? How could a street party - or a party this big - occur without the police not having a presence in that area if they had beefed up patrols?” questioned Wible.

Gulfport Police Chief Chris Ryle talked to Wible, she said, and did help ease some of her concerns and answer some of her questions.

“He did approach me and let me know his concerns and let me know that he is taking care of the neighborhood, which is what I wanted to hear,” she said.

She said she decided to speak at the city council meeting after speaking with her neighbors and hearing all of their concerns, as well.

“That is our neighborhood. Whether you have a $400,000 home on the beach or you have a $100,000 home in the middle or a $20,000 (home). That’s our neighborhood and we need to look after each other. I do care and I want to be a part to help the safety of our neighborhood, as do my neighbors. It’s not just me. They’re all concerned like me,” she said.

Chief Ryle said he understands safety is a top priority, which means a collaborative effort from everyone. While many are fearful and concerned over the violence, several others refuse to assist the police in their investigation.

“The people love their community and they want to make sure their community is safe, and we want to help them make the community safe,” he said. “But it’s a combined effort and without their support, we won’t be successful.”

In a press conference on New Year’s Day, the police chief said some who were at the party refused to talk to police. He encouraged them to come forward with whatever information they have, even if it was done anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Over the last few days, Ryle said more people have been providing information to help the ongoing investigation, and he commended them for doing so. No arrests have been made at this time.

“I’m on it with the chief of police,” Casey said. “I’m on with my colleagues, and I’m on it with the people of the community.”

In the meantime, the police chief said patrols are being beefed up in Gaston Point. WLOX sat down with Chief Ryle earlier this week. Watch that interview in full below.

