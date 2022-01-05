Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Suspect identified in Young Dolph’s murder; investigators offer $15K reward

Authorities identify suspect, offer reward in rapper Young Dolph’s murder
Authorities identify suspect, offer reward in rapper Young Dolph’s murder(Source: U.S. Marshals Service)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a Memphis man wanted for the murder of rapper Young Dolph.

A warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for 23-year-old Justin Johnson, who is alleged to have shot Young Dolph November 17, 2021 in Memphis. Law enforcement agencies are offering a combined reward of $15,000. Johnson has been added to TBI’s Most Wanted list.

Johnson also has an outstanding warrant for violation of federal supervised release. The original charge was for a weapon offense.

Johnson is 5′8″ and weighs around 190 pounds. He has the name “Jaiya” tattooed on his right arm. The U.S. Marshals Service says Johnson has ties to organized criminal gangs and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call U.S. Marshals at 901-275-4562, 901-601-1575, or 731-571-0280.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
UPDATE: 3 killed in crash, traffic stalled on SB left lane on US 49
Jonathan Smith
Moselle man accused of having sexual contact with 2 teen girls
Michael Joe Whitaker
‘Child predator’ wanted in Jones County arrested
SNAP
SNAP benefit updates for 2022
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop

Latest News

Petal Alderman Blake Nobles says this speed problem was first brought to his attention by the...
Speed limit change for drivers on East Central Avenue
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, COVID cases doubled in the last few...
Pine Belt medical facilities adjust to omicron surge
The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services has several tips that may indicate a...
MDCPS provides signs of potentially abusive situations
The online portal has opportunities for non-profits to post their needs, and volunteers to...
Volunteer Southeast Mississippi makes selecting a local non-profit to volunteer easy with online portal