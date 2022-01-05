Showers possible on Thursday before a brief blast of cold air on Friday

This evening will be clear and warm as temperatures fall into the mid 50s. Overnight lows will fall into the low 50s.

A weak system will move into the area tomorrow. Giving us a chance of hit-or-miss showers around lunchtime. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Another blast of cold air will move in on Friday. We’ll start off the day with temps in the upper 20s before warming up into the low 50s during the afternoon.

The cold air will be short lived, as we warm up into the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies.

Another system will move though on Sunday, giving us our best chance of rain and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 70s.

