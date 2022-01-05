Roadwork to continue on W.S.F. Tatum Boulevard

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Drivers are asked to use caution if having to use W.S.F. Tatum Boulevard over the next 10 days or so.

Crews from Warren Paving, Inc., in Hattiesburg will wrapping up the boulevard’s “milling,” before repaving it.

Milling consists of removing the top paved surface to a desired depth without disturbing the road’s underlying base .

The City of Hattiesburg estimated that the repaving, with striping, should be completed by Jan. 14.

The general-fund project, which came in at just less than $400,000, resurfaced W.S.F. Tatum Boulevard from U.S. 49 to the railroad tracks at South 28 Avenue Extended.

That completion date is dependent on the weather.

