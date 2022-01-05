Pine Belt superintendents share lessons learned from the pandemic

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For nearly two years, districts couldn’t plan for the school year without also strategizing for whatever COVID-19 could bring.

The delta variant didn’t make that challenge any easier.

President of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Dr. Anita Henderson warned the public how widespread this virus could be.

“Each person who contracts the delta variant, instead of giving it to just two or three people, they are now more likely to give it to five, six, seven, eight people,” Henderson explained.

In August, the delta surge flooded into school districts, including Jones, Petal, and Lamar County. Lamar County Superintendent Steven Hampton announced the district’s rising numbers at the beginning of the school year.

“114 positive students with 26 positive employees. We had to quarantine 608 students due to close contact, also 41 employees were quarantined. We had 16 outbreaks across our district,” Hampton said.

Hampton said here’s what gets lost in the numbers: Quarantined or sick bus drivers, cafeteria workers and teachers mean kids can’t get to school, eat or learn.

“We were hit hard. Out of 18 campuses we had nine of our schools shut down at one time because of outbreaks,” Hampton said.

Superintendents Tommy Parker and Matt Dillon said the month of August was plagued with high numbers and changes in learning schedules for them, too.

“About the second week of school we had over 210 positive cases in our district,” Parker said.

“We saw right off the bat the numbers in our district with both staff and students come in an increase for the first three weeks in particular,” Dillon said.

Handling the surge of the delta variant wasn’t uncharted territory for these superintendents. They say lessons learned in 2020 served them well this school year especially one in particular.

“Technology is a part of instruction more now than ever,” Hampton said.

“Virtual learning for our students who could not attend school,” Parker said.

“For our academic standpoint there are some things around technology,” Dillon said.

All superintendents agree stepping into virtual learning brought a paradigm shift in education.

“It’s allowed us to be more flexible in how we teach students, in how we reach students,” Hampton said.

“Our community has even made the internet much more accessible. Rural electrical associations are providing internet service in the rural areas,” Parker said.

“If a student just happens to be absent for a school-related event, for a sickness or for a funeral instead of getting a worksheet they are getting a lesson that they can actually see one of their teachers in a building teach, so they can get the meat of the lesson,” Dillon said.

They all said it’s an instruction that is here to stay beyond the pandemic.

Other changes the superintendents said will continue are sanitation practices and easier ways to feed the students like, grab and go breakfast.

