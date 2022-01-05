Pine Belt medical facilities adjust to Omicron surge

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Omicron variant is spreading fast across Mississippi. The surge is creating a high demand for COVID-19 testing.

Some health care facilities in the Pine Belt are coming up with ways to get people better access to testing.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, COVID cases doubled in the last few weeks.

The surge was affecting the emergency room at South Central Regional Medical Center.

“Our emergency room, sure our emergency volume, had gone up almost 100% in just a matter of two, three days. It just went from busy to ‘Oh wow,’” says SCRMC physician Dr. W Mark Horne. “...It’s hard to keep up with all of that. So our emergency room functions best when it can handle emergencies.”

That’s why SCRMC opened a walk-in testing site for anybody with concerns to go and get tested.

“So, we’d go to an old building that we got, where it used to be the Laurel Bone and Joint Clinic on 424 S 13th Avenue. It’s well known to people in the community,” says Horne.

The site is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., no appointment needed.

SCRMC is not the only medical facility feeling the effects of omicron. Hattiesburg Clinic has adjustments as well.

“Yeah of course it’s varied a lot over time, but in the last two or three weeks since the surge, we’re testing upwards of three and four thousand people a week,” says Dr. Samuel Crosby, a physician at Hattiesburg clinic

Although the clinic itself is not offering daily COVID testing anymore, they’ve expanded to testing across the area.

“We’re testing at over 30 sites. So instead of people having to drive from Columbia or Picayunne hours away to one side at curbside or cough and fever, they’re now able to can get it locally in their hometowns,” says Crosby.

Testing is available at the following facilities:

Hattiesburg Clinic Pediatric Clinics:

Children’s Clinic

Immediate Care – Children’s Clinic

Children’s Clinic – Petal

The Pediatric Clinic

Immediate Care locations:

Immediate Care

Immediate Care – Carriere

Immediate Care – Laurel

Immediate Care – Petal

Family Medicine/Primary Care:

Bellevue Family Medicine

Collins Family Practice Clinic

Columbia Family Clinic

Ellisville Family Clinic

Laurel Family Medicine

Lincoln Road Family Medicine

Monticello Family Medicine

Oak Grove Family Clinic

Orleans Park Family Medicine

Petal Family Practice Clinic

Picayune Family Practice Clinic

The Poplarville Clinic

Prentiss Family Practice Clinic

Family Clinic – Purvis

Runnelstown Clinic

Family Clinic of Seminary

South 28th Family Medicine

Sumrall Medical Center

Wiggins Clinic

Internal Medicine Clinics:

Comprehensive Care

Downtown Medical Associates

Hypertension Center

Internal Medicine

