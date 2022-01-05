Petal School District names their 2021-2022 Administrator and Teacher of the Year

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District officially kicked off the second semester at its mid-year convocation on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at the Petal Performing Arts Center.

Nationally known keynote speaker and best-selling author Damon West, who co-authored “The Coffee Bean,” made a video appearance to share how he has followed the district over the year and encouraged employees to keep going with the Coffee Bean message.

The book teaches readers how to transform their environment, overcome challenges and create a positive change for those around them.

The analogy is about how differently carrots and coffee beans react to the extreme adversity of being boiled. The carrot will get weak, soft, and go to mush, while under the same conditions, the true essence of a coffee bean is revealed and enjoyed.

Petal School District Superintendent Dr. Matt Dillion spoke to the group, offering them words of encouragement for the coming semester.

During the event, Katie Charleville, who is the Director of Special Services, was named as the 2021-2022 Administrator of the year. She said the announcement was a complete surprise and was honored to be chosen.

“There are so many great administrators in this district, so to be selected amongst them, it’s such an honor,” said Katie.

“What we do makes a difference every day. Sometimes you may not see it at the moment, but years down the road when these kids come back and you see the different things that they’ve done in life, you know you played a part in their life,” Katie added.

Sky Morgan, who has been teaching history at the high school for 6 years, was named the 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year.

She offered encouragement to those who are just starting their careers in education.

“Young teachers coming into the profession need to know that it’s challenging,” said Sky.

“There are days where you ask yourself why are you in this profession? But at the end of the day, there are small moments that answer that question for you; it’s for the children. The children in this community are excellent and I’m so grateful to be a part of it,” Sky added.

The Petal School District has been ranked No. 1 in the state multiple times and includes the enrollment of over 4,200 students along with 670 teachers and staff.

